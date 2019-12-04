UPDATED: Fire & Rescue Crews Responses to Bristow House Fire

UPDATED: from Prince William Fire & Rescue on Dec. 4, 4:10 p.m.

Fire Incident

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

2:10 PM

Units were dispatched to the 8700 block of Comfort Court (Glenkirk Estates) for a reported single-family dwelling on fire.

On arrival, crews found an attached garage fully involved threatening extension to another home.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

The home sustained significant damage causing the Building Official to post the property unsafe to occupy. Two adult occupants were displaced as a result.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Original Article: Dec. 4 at 2:51 p.m.

Prince William Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire at 8774 Comfort Court in Bristow at 2:09 p.m., Dec. 4. The single-family home is located in Glenkirk Estates* neighborhood near Rollins Ford Road.

Bristow Beat’s eye-witness account is that the fire looks substantial. Black smoke could be seen from Linton Hall Road and flames coming from the home were visible from Restina Road a neighboring street. Several fire-trucks were pulling onto the street at approximately 2:10 p.m.

At 2:51 p.m., fire engines could still be heard are still responding to the call.

*Correction: Fire & Rescue teams say the neighborhood is Glenkirk Estates and not Linton Crest.

We will update when we receive more information.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.