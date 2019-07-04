Flash Flood Watch in Effect for 4th of July
While 4th of July plans center around backyard parties and live fireworks displays, all that could be postponed due to the possibility of a flash flood.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions of Northern Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland, including Prince William County and Manassas.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m. this evening.
“Slow-moving showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop after 1 p.m. this afternoon before diminishing early this evening.”
“Torrential rainfall rates may lead to totals exceeding 2 inches in a short period of time. This may cause flash flooding of mall streams and other poor drainage urban areas.”
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.
It is suggested that those in the D.C. area monitor any changes to the weather forecast throughout the evening and do not place themselves in harm’s way.
