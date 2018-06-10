Flooding at Jiffy Lube Live Damages 20+ Vehicles

| June 10, 2018 | 0 Comments | News

Photo by Prince William Scanner Bums.

Flooding caused damage to multiple cars at Jiffy Lube Live, in Bristow, Saturday night, during the Dave Matthews Band concert.

According to Prince William Fire Rescue , fire and rescues cleared water at 10:45 p.m. The flooding was caused by blocked drainage outlet in storm water management pond. No water rescues were required, no injuries reported.

An estimated 20-30 vehicles with damage requiring assistance from the scene.

A thunderstorm last night delayed the concert, which resumed at 9:25 p.m.

The Jiffy Lube Live concert pavilion is located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow.

Bristow Beat may update with further info. 

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.

Facebook Comments
Print Friendly

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Category: News

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»
banner ad