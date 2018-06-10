Flooding at Jiffy Lube Live Damages 20+ Vehicles

Flooding caused damage to multiple cars at Jiffy Lube Live, in Bristow, Saturday night, during the Dave Matthews Band concert.

According to Prince William Fire Rescue , fire and rescues cleared water at 10:45 p.m. The flooding was caused by blocked drainage outlet in storm water management pond. No water rescues were required, no injuries reported.

An estimated 20-30 vehicles with damage requiring assistance from the scene.

A thunderstorm last night delayed the concert, which resumed at 9:25 p.m.

The Jiffy Lube Live concert pavilion is located at 7800 Cellar Door Drive in Bristow.

Bristow Beat may update with further info.

