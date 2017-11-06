UPDATED: Flooding, Water Main Break at Washington, Jefferson in Haymarket

UPDATED: Nov. 6 at 9:10 p.m.:

According to the Haymarket Police, the water main and gas pipe at the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street has been repaired.

“All residents/businesses have been restored water and gas. The intersection of Jefferson and Washington Street has been reopened to all traffic in all lanes of travel,” said a police spokesperson.

“However……” the message warned that there may still be some traffic slowdowns in the area due to further repairs.

According to the police, Columbia Gas will be back Tuesday to do more repairs in the west bound lane of Washington Street near the Jefferson intersection. “Washington Street will still be passable both ways as we will use the turning lane as well to help facilitate this.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

Due to a water main break, the intersection of Washington Street and Jefferson Street experienced severe flooding before midnight, Sunday night*, according to the Haymarket Police. The intersection will be closed throughout the day.

Many homes and businesses have been affected.

Haymarket Police posted this video of the worst of the flooding:

ALERT. ALERT. ALERT. ALERT. ALERT. This is the current situation in the Town of Haymarket at the intersection of Jefferson and Washington as a major water main has broken. Please avoid this area tonight and tomorrow as repair crews will be on scene and we will have this very busy intersection shut down. Please plan your morning commute accordingly!! Posted by Haymarket Police Department on Sunday, November 5, 2017

At this point, the worst of the flooding has been cleared, but the road is still impassable, and drivers should find an alternate route.

According to an update from the Haymarket Police, while repairing the water main break at Jefferson and Washington, the Water Authority broke a gas line.

“Columbia Gas attempted to clamp the line twice with no success. They are now digging further down the street and are going to pinch the line, then repair the original break and then unpinch the secondary line,” said a police spokesperson.

Police say the engineer expects approximately 134 homes and businesses will be affected and the gas is not projected to be fixed until sometime towards the end of the day.

Water has been restored.

*Updated: video indicates water main break began late Sunday evening.

