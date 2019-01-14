Forecasters Watching for Potential Storm Next Weekend; Wintry Mix Thursday
This weekend’s storm is barely over and National Weather Service forecasters are monitoring new active weather systems in the coming week.
According to NWS, a “dynamic system” will make it’s way across the county and potentially impact the region next weekend.
“A low pressure system is forecasted to develop in the south-central US and intensify as it moves northeastward,” a forecaster said. “At this time uncertainty is quite high, but with ample available cold air in vicinity of and behind a likely very dynamic system, there is potential for a significant storm.”
Highs temperatures will average near season normals in the 30s-40s and lows in the 20s for from Thursday through Sunday; very cold air will follow the system.
Forecasters also project a high pressure Thursday morning will give way to a fast moving system moving east from the central United States.
“While weak and relatively moisture-limited, a period of precipitation is likely late Thursday and Thursday night,” he said. “There may be enough cold air in place to bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the region.”
