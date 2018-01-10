Former Candidate for Governor Tom Perriello Endorses Ryan Sawyers For Congress 

Submitted by Ryan Sawyers for Congress

Former member of Congress and candidate for Governor of Virginia Tom Perriello has endorsed Ryan Sawyers in the Democratic primary in his campaign to represent Virginia’s First Congressional District (Bristow, Nokesville, Stafford).

“Ryan Sawyers has been a great public servant and will be a powerful progressive voice in Congress, and I am happy to give Ryan my full support” said Perriello. “Ryan is an absolute champion of equality and civil rights. He believes in access to high quality education with dignity for all of the children of Virginia and he was a fighter in Prince William County before Trump was elected.”

Tom Perriello served his country as a member of Congress before being appointed by President Obama to serve as as Special Envoy for the Great Lakes Region of Africa where he helped prevent mass atrocities and brokered a historic peace deal to turn the page on a decades-long conflict in the Congo. He previously ran non-profit organizations that tackle inequality, corruption, racial injustice, and climate change.

Ryan Sawyers is Chairman of the Prince William County School Board, the 2nd largest school system in Virginia and the 35th largest school system in the country. In 2015, he was the first Democrat in the county’s history to win the elected, county-wide Chairman’s seat. He is a husband, father, and small business owner.

Sawyers has provided continuous step increases for educators, added LGBTQ people to the school’s nondiscrimination policy and removed the name of a segregationist from a local middle school.

Perriello praised Sawyers for taking a strong stance against the larger Republican agenda of big business.

“Ryan has taken that same approach to fighting against a Republican agenda that prioritizes corporations over small and local businesses, leaves rural communities in Virginia’s first district behind, and is threatening to take away healthcare from working families. Ryan knows how to get things done and I’m ready to stand with him in that fight this year and in the years to come.”

Sawyers thanked Perriello to supporting his progressive campaign.

“I am proud to have Tom, who has been a champion for equality and peace in Virginia and around the world, join our progressive campaign,” said Sawyers. “This campaign is about fighting for working families and putting people before corporations. The momentum is on our side, and that’s because Virginians know when we get involved we can hold politicians accountable.”

