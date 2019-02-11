Former Supervisor Mike May to Run for Commonwealth Attorney

Woodbridge, VA – Former Occoquan District Supervisor Mike May announced Friday that he will seek the Republican nomination for this year’s election to the office of Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

May was the party’s nominee for the position in 2015, but narrowly lost to the incumbent Paul Ebert. Ebert has held the position for the past fifty years but announced last week he will not run for reelection. During his 2015 campaign, May stressed the need to modernize the office and implement reforms.

“The issues that motivated me to run for this important position in 2015 are the same issues that motivate me to run today,” said May. “We have to keep our community safe and protect our neighborhoods. We need to modernize the office and make it more transparent, and we must actively engage the community to enhance public safety and crime prevention.”

May has a series of policy proposals to accomplish these important goals. These include implementing criminal discovery reform; making the hiring process more transparent; establishing a pay classification system to ensure a more sustainable budget; and fostering the vital community connections between the prosecutor’s office and the people it serves.

Since 2016, May has served as a Managing Partner of his Northern Virginia law firm, and more recently took over ownership with his wife, Amelia. Formerly known as Albo & Oblon, LLP, the firm is known today as May Law, LLP.

In addition to his nine years of local service on the Prince William Board of Supervisors, May brings almost 15 years of experience as a Virginia trial lawyer. He handles criminal, civil and family matters in the Circuit Courts, General District Courts, and Juvenile Courts throughout the Commonwealth.

As a former elected community leader and an experienced lawyer, May is the ideal candidate for the position of Commonwealth’s Attorney – a job that entails both policy direction and management of a team of 25 lawyers.

May received his B.A. from the College of William and Mary in Government and Spanish, and graduated law school at the George Mason University School of Law. May and his family live in Lake Ridge, and they are parishioners of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

May received multiple endorsements by prominent Republicans in Prince William County.

“Mike stands apart in his initiative and ability to lead our Commonwealth’s Attorney office” said Preston Banks, Manassas Park Vice Mayor. “He will be an outstanding prosecutor for the citizens of Prince William, Manassas and Manassas Park.”

“Mike is steadfast in his attention to the job and his principles – as Commonwealth’s Attorney, we can count on Mike to do what is right for our community,” said Pete Candland, Gainesville District Supervisor.

“Mike helped lay the groundwork for the positive trajectory we’re on in the Occoquan District,” Ruth Anderson, Occoquan District Supervisor said. “I look forward to working with him as our next Commonwealth’s Attorney.”

Ian Lovejoy, Manassas City Councilman and Candidate for Delegate District 50 offered his support as well:“Our Commonwealth’s Attorney office is ready for new leadership, and Mike May is uniquely suited to be the standard-bearer for needed reforms.”

Willie Deutsch, Coles District School Board Member also endorsed May, saying, “Mike May is the right person to serve as Commonwealth Attorney. His experience as a lawyer, community leader, and elected official has prepared him for this moment. He cares deeply about our community and everyone in it.”

Rich Anderson, former Delegate to the 51st District of Virginia, stated “Mike is greatly respected, by our party and his dedicated constituency. In the tumult of today’s politics, Mike will bring his brand of steadfast leadership and character to this important countywide office.”

May also launches his campaign with the endorsements of former U.S. Congresswoman Barbara Comstock (VA-10), Supervisor Jeanine Lawson, Coles District Supervisor and candidate for Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Marty Nohe, and former Chairman of the State Board of Social Services and candidate for Delegate District 31 D.J. Jordan.

