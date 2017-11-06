Fraudulent Phone Calls Tell Residents Polling Places Have Changed

Know where your voter precinct is and do not let anyone deter you from voting: that is the message the Prince William Democratic Committee is sending before the Virginia Elections.

Monday morning, The Prince William County Democratic Committee learned that some Democratic voters in the greater Prince William area, including Manassas and Manassas Park, have receiving calls from outside area telling them their polling place has changed. These calls are fraudulent.

The calls begin “I’m calling to inform you of a change in your polling place, the new location is….” said Harry Wiggins, Chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee.

According to Wiggins, the caller ID has come up “Republican Party.” Calls have originated out of Gloucester, Virginia and Adairsville, Georgia, thus far.

Wiggins said as far as he knows the calls have been limited to Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters. One local woman has been called three times.

Don Shaw, member of the PWDC, shared a message about the fraudulent on social media.

“We must make sure that everyone knows these phone calls are fraudulent and are attempted voter suppression. Do not let this faceless, nameless (as of now) group steal the election!”

He also shared a link by which people can find their polling place.

Shaw said his committee has reported the problem to the Virginia Democratic Party, and notified voter protection.

A spokesperson for the Virginia Democratic Party said he was not aware of any wide-spread problem. Wiggins confirmed that it appears to be limited to the Prince William area.

