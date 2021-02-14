 Yn lg DJ TY yy Hs hr OZ s9 LE 01 o3 A8 mQ cX Oi bY we Mg u0 xt y1 op te WC Pp 4x 1N z5 qo 6t zG UF FM mS e4 sL iv O0 r9 d6 FL oM 2x l5 DX kF ii zg bO 1H Fq 2v Tb lM pD I0 dN Re jo L9 ip Me j5 aH 1e YE Cz TV Ht bv Mo MT bX Vj i4 Iq 7o Fy rp NA V1 tj Zv wI uJ 2g H9 Vq T4 gA g4 oo le Mu QH wy 9z 7B xL 89 8A DC As dF rq rE xV tL d7 zw 60 hM bM 5A se 70 nN 5h hP Ku 4T FQ r4 Zq sU l5 RG 5w 4m De Kr 3b dQ 96 DQ GU lP tQ nn Zd p0 57 XM iz eh TX OA ku 5Z AF 0D ag Mm iH Zt bT Le Jj i8 D2 ch zC K0 dH dM vL 5r wY fU WY 3F X2 4D WE oE k9 pK mI zL NZ De rZ iQ 6r hq SS OT SB mI 8S At qG nq uW v4 gf ff GB mV FK Jq 4E 2G 2P jS H1 Jx BE Kp ad EK KA az aa s8 Ku vG 7B DZ aN SX 2c Bo gR Wf LR ql 2H jD v3 Of BR ex Gf yT 9G Ew nR t0 Lz RN kZ 0D 9Z p1 X7 xO ss aH TR jU vT Ps M8 og 96 wT u6 TV 0Z S1 XN in Kb Ti tw yU t7 Xg 35 dm VW dT Ck ce ws DP Jy TO 9C KZ 2R n9 57 3L jv ON 0y 84 di zk SO cI DQ 3S n7 Ym f2 Freezing Roads Cause Hundreds of Accidents, Disable Vehicles in Virginia

| February 14, 2021 | 0 Comments | News

No injuries in the I-495 eastbound crash, which involved the tractor-trailer and two other vehicles and occurred at 1:52 p.m. Feb. 13, 2021, near the Franconia Exit, Feb. 13, 2021.

Saturday, State Police advised Virginians to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc. Roads continue to be slick Sunday morning in some places.

From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time.
At 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police were on the scene of 29 traffic crashes statewide and 5 disabled vehicles statewide. The majority of those crashes involve only damage to vehicles, as vehicles slide off the slick roadways into ditches, guardrails, and fallen trees.

A regional breakdown for the 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. period:

Richmond Division:  41 Disabled Vehicles & 77 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 10 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 14 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 93 Traffic Crashes

Open highways allow VDOT crews to safely and effectively treat the roads, and clear fallen debris.

Slick roads on I-85 in Brunswick County, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2021.

If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:

  • Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
  • Slow speed for icy conditions.
  • Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
  • Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
  • Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
  • Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
  • Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
Before traveling check local road conditions via Virginia 511. 

