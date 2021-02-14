Freezing Roads Cause Hundreds of Accidents, Disable Vehicles in Virginia
Saturday, State Police advised Virginians to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc. Roads continue to be slick Sunday morning in some places.
A regional breakdown for the 12 a.m. to 9 p.m. period:
Richmond Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 77 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 10 Disabled Vehicles & 47 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 14 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 13 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 51 Disabled Vehicles & 60 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 22 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 42 Disabled Vehicles & 93 Traffic Crashes
If you must travel, please practice the following safe traffic tips:
- Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out
- Slow speed for icy conditions.
- Always buckle up – driver and all passengers.
- Drive distraction free – put down the phone and coffee, and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.
- Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.
- Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.
- Check Virginia 511 before you go for road conditions, closures and detours.
