Freezing Roads Cause Hundreds of Accidents, Disable Vehicles in Virginia

Saturday, State Police advised Virginians to avoid travel overnight due to slick conditions and the increased potential for fallen trees, power lines, etc. Roads continue to be slick Sunday morning in some places.

From 12 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) through 9 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13), Virginia State Police have responded to a total of 195 disabled vehicles and 366 traffic crashes statewide. No fatal crashes have been reported at this time.