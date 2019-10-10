Gainesville District Town Hall, Thurs., to Discuss Rural Preservation, Transportation, Park Bonds

Newsletter by Pete Candland-R, Supervisor of the Gainesville District, Prince William County Dear Friends, I know all area baseball fans are recovering from a late night watching the Nationals win their first playoff series during their time in DC, but just a friendly reminder we have an important community town hall tonight, and another on the 24th. Tonight, October 10th, we’ll be in the Heritage Hunt clubhouse ballroom at 6:30 p.m. to recognize some heroic Gainesville Citizens, and go over impactful area proposals like the County’s Rural Preservation Study and the bond referendum items being proposed on this November’s ballot. I hope to see many of you there this evening! Town Hall Schedule: Thursday, October 10th, 6:30 p.m. in the Heritage Hunt clubhouse ballroom: Presentation on ongoing Gainesville District issues and discussion on the County Transportation and Parks Bond Referendums Thursday, October 24th, 7:00 p.m. in the Haymarket-Gainesville Library Community Room: Presentation on the Transportation and Parks Bond Referendums Additionally, I know traffic and transportation improvement is paramount, so I want to relay that VDOT partially opened their newest park and ride lot this past Monday, October 7th, with full openings coming in 2022 with direct access to HOT lanes when the ramp is completed (see below for VDOT’s full press release). I am staying in constant communication with VDOT about more improvements needed to the lot, including premium landscape buffering and security measures for the parking lot area. Although no one likes seeing asphalt instead of trees there, anything that helps reduce traffic on I-66 is needed. I hope these new options for carpool, vanpool, and commuter buses can help reduce your commutes. Here is the full release from VDOT: New Park and Ride Lot Opens Monday, Oct. 7, on University Boulevard in Gainesville. More than 1,000 parking spaces available for carpools, vanpools, and commuter bus passengers while Transform 66 construction continues. FAIRFAX – On Monday, Oct. 7, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will open a new park and ride lot at University Boulevard near I-66 in Gainesville in time for the morning commute. Opening with more than 1,000 spaces, the new lot will provide commuters new opportunities to travel by carpool, vanpool, or bus service while I-66 construction is underway. Other areas of the lot will remain under construction and are expected to open with about 1,000 additional parking spaces, as well as additional access from Route 29 (Lee Highway) and convenient access to and from the I-66 Express Lanes by December 2022. On Monday, drivers should access the lot from University Boulevard. “We’re pleased to see our Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project private partner I-66 Express Mobility Partners and their design-builder FAM Construction successfully deliver these vital improvements and meet this interim project milestone,” said Susan Shaw, P.E., VDOT Northern Virginia Mega projects Director. The park and ride lot is located on University Boulevard between Route 29 and I-66 and includes bus bays with covered waiting areas, designated locations for carpools and slugging, and covered bicycle racks. OmniRide commuter bus service is scheduled to begin Oct. 28, with Gainesville-Pentagon express service being rerouted from its current location at the Limestone Commuter Lot. Buses run five trips each morning and evening, with half-price fares ($3.45 each way) being subsidized by the Transform 66 Project to encourage commuter alternatives to driving alone during construction. Additional bus service is expected to be added in the coming months. For more information about the bus service, including schedule information, please visit Omniride.com. As part of the overall Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Express Lanes public-private partnership, more than 4,000 new park and ride spaces will open to commuters on I-66 by late 2022. In addition to the University Boulevard Lot, a new commuter lot with 1,100+ spaces is being built at Century Park Drive off Balls Ford Road in Manassas, and Fairfax County is designing and constructing a parking garage with 800+ spaces near Monument Drive and the Fairfax County Government Center using funds provided through the Transform 66 Project. In December 2018, VDOT opened a 230-space parking lot near the I-66/Route 15 Interchange in Haymarket. New and expanded commuter bus service will be provided from these park and ride lots to major regional destinations including Arlington, Washington, D.C., Tysons, Reston, and Merrifield. Along with the update on the commuter lot, VDOT will also be closing down the Northbound lane of University Boulevard for approximately six months to put in place a wider bridge deck, anticipating the higher capacity once the on-ramps are finished connecting onto I-66. If you continue to have any questions about the work along I-66, you can call their hotline at 703-662-3892, or visit their website at transform66@vdot.virginia.gov. I-66 Outside the Beltway Project

Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

Week of October 6, 2019 What’s Happening

Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project construction continues throughout the corridor during daytime and overnight hours as weather conditions allow. Current activities include: Lifting of bridge beams at the I-66/Route 28 Interchange

Constructing bridge foundations at Compton Road, Route 28, Route 123, and I-495

Small charge dynamite operations along I-66 West in Centreville west of Route 28

Bridge deck work for the new Bull Run Drive overpass, collector-distributor road over Route 234 Business (Sudley Road), and the new Route 28 bridge over I-66

Relocating waterlines at Northbourne Drive and Jermantown Road

Constructing new utility duct bank and relocating underground utilities along I-66 East between Jermantown Road and Cedar Lane

Constructing retaining walls along I-66 and Route 28

Corridor-wide roadway maintenance as needed The Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project will add express lanes stretching 22.5 miles from the Capital Beltway to Route 29 in Gainesville, rebuild major interchanges along the I-66 corridor, create thousands of new park and ride spaces, and expand trail options for cyclists and pedestrians. Learn more at Transform66.org. Upcoming Lane Closures and Traffic Changes

The following planned lane closures are expected to have significant traffic impacts. All work is subject to change based on weather and schedule. Find the latest information on travel conditions and work zones by visiting 511virginia.org or downloading the Virginia511 app.ROUTE 29 / GAINESVILLE

University Boulevard North over I-66

Starting Monday, Oct. 7, for approximately 6 months

Long-term closure of the right lane on northbound University Boulevard over I-66 for crews to demolish barrier and widen the bridge deck to accommodate future access ramps for the Express Lanes.ROUTE 28 (SULLY ROAD) / CENTREVILLE

I-66 East and West between Route 29 Centreville and Stringfellow Road

Ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 West

Ramp from Route 29 Centreville to I-66 East

Monday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 11: 11 a.m. to noon

Temporary 15-minute stoppages of traffic for blasting operations on I-66 East and West between Route 29 in Centreville and Stringfellow Road. Additionally, stoppages will occur on the ramp from Route 28 South to I-66 West, and the ramp from Route 29 Centreville to I-66 East starting at 11 a.m.Route 28 North between Route 29 and I-66

Sunday, Oct. 6, through Thursday, Oct. 10: 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

There will be a full closure of Route 28 North at I-66 each night for crews to install bridge beams over Route 28. The ramp from I-66 East to Route 28 North will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured to I-66 East to Route 286 (Fairfax County Parkway) North, stay to the right for I-66 West, then follow signs to Route 28 North.Route 28 South between Braddock Road and I-66

Sunday, Oct. 6, through Thursday, Oct. 10: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left through lanes will be closed each night for crews to install bridge beams over Route 28. Additionally, the ramp and two left turn lanes from Route 28 South to I-66 East will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Traffic will be detoured farther south to Route 29 (Lee Highway) North, stay to the right for Route 28 North, then follow signs to I-66 East. I-66 East from Compton Road to Route 29 Centreville

Sunday, Oct. 6: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Monday, Oct. 7, through Thursday, Oct. 10: 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 12: 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Two lanes will be closed for paving operations. I-66 West from Route 29 Centreville to Compton Road

Monday, Oct. 7, through Friday, Oct. 11: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two right lanes will be closed for crews to construct new bridge abutment and drive piles on Compton Road to support the widening of the I-66 bridge over Compton Road. ROUTE 286 (FAIRFAX COUNTY PARKWAY)

No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 50 / FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 123 (CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD) / OAKTON – CITY OF FAIRFAX

No significant traffic impacts scheduled. ROUTE 243 (NUTLEY STREET) / VIENNA

No significant traffic impacts scheduled. I-495 (CAPITAL BELTWAY)

I-66 West from I-495 to Gallows Road

Ramp from I-495 North Express Lanes to I-66 West

Sunday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 12: 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Two left lanes will be closed on westbound I-66 for new Gallows Road bridge construction in the center median. The ramp from the northbound I-495 Express Lanes to I-66 West will be closed nightly. Northbound I-495 Express Lanes traffic will be detoured to I-66 East then to Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) West, make a left at the traffic signal, then stay to the right and follow signs to I-66 West. As a fellow commuter, I understand the impact these changes can have on your schedule. If you have any concerns or thoughts you want to share do not hesitate to reach out to my office. Sincerely,



Pete Candland, Supervisor

Gainesville Magisterial District