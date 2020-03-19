Gainesville Gym Alerts Members of COVID-19 Case

Onelife Fitness Gainesville at Heritage Hunt Plaza has alerted its members that a recently diagnosed COVID-19 patient was an actively-participating member of their health club.

The individual last worked out there between Mar. 10 and 12, before being diagnosed with the virus.

The State of Virginia closed all fitness clubs as of Mar. 17; nonetheless, Onelife sent a message to its Heritage Hunt members to make them aware of the situation.

The individual visited the gym late morning to early afternoon on Tuesday, Mar. 10 and late afternoon on Wednesday, Mar. 11.

A portion of the email US Fitness sent to members of Gainesville Onelife Fitness:

We have separately notified employees believed to have been in direct contact with the member and have asked them to preventatively self-quarantine for 14 days. Our existing disinfecting protocols have been found to be effective against viruses of this type, including coronavirus. Because US Fitness is dedicated to keeping our employees and members safe and healthy, US Fitness began conducting routine precautionary deep cleanings of all club locations on a rotational schedule in early March as COVID-19 began spreading in the United States. The most recent preventative rotational deep cleaning at Onelife Gainesville was conducted the night of March 12, 2020 (after the last time the member visited) by an independent professional industrial cleaning company which specializes in disinfecting buildings. Their industry-leading cleaning process uses an electrostatic spray in combination with manual application of disinfectants, which provides the best possible coverage to clean and disinfect every surface in the facility. As the club was disinfected on 3/12/2020, we believe that the period of potential heightened exposure to COVID-19 in the club ended at that time. At this time, no additional action is necessary. If you begin feeling symptoms, please report them immediately to HR@USFitnessGroup.com, seek the help of medical professionals as needed, and self-quarantine at least 14 days and until you have gone 24 hours without symptoms. We understand that this is a difficult time for many people, and that you may be fearful and nervous about how to prevent the spread of COVID 19. At this time the CDC suggests that the virus is thought to spread mainly from person to person between people who are in close contact (within 6 feet) with one another. People are thought to be most contagious when they are most symptomatic (with fever, cough, and respiratory issues). It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads. Check here for more information and guidelines from the CDC. US Fitness is here to help support you however we can, and we are confident that we will conquer this unprecedented time together. You will be notified by email and social media as soon as the club is open again. We look forward to welcoming you back soon. If you have any additional questions, please contact HR@USFitnessGroup.com for assistance.

Sincerely, Onelife Fitness

