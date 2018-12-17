Gainesville Man Accidentally Shoots Himself While Committing Larceny

A Gainesville man shot himself in the leg, Saturday, while stealing property from an unlocked car.

Prince William Police Officers responded to the area of Paper Birch Lane and Crimson Crossing Way in Gainesville (22191) to investigate a shooting, December 15 at 2:03 a.m.,

The caller reported to police that an unknown male was in the street yelling that he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located the male and determined that he had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The male refused to cooperate with officers and was eventually transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

“Upon further investigation, officers determined that the male had been rummaging through unlocked vehicle in the area when he located a handgun inside of an unlocked vehicle. At some point, the accused accidentally discharged the handgun shooting himself in the leg,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus.

Following the investigation, officers obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as Rory Phillip Bryan, who was arrested once he was released from the hospital.

The handgun was eventually located by an officer in a storm drain in the area of Paper Birch Lane and Crimson Crossing Way.

Arrested on December 16: [No Photo Available] Rory Phillip Bryan, 25, of 8303 Tenbrook Drive in Gainesville.

He was charged with reckless handling of firearm, grand larceny, petit larceny, trespass into vehicles and providing false information to a law enforcement officer

His court date has been set for January 23, 2019. Bond is unavailable.

