Gainesville Man Arrested for Domestic Assault & Battery

Police have arrested a Gainesville man, Monday, charging him with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery.

June 4 at 4 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in Neale Sound Court in Gainesville to investigate a domestic assault.

The victim, a 53-year-old woman of Gainesville, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim, knocking her to the ground. A second victim, a 25-year-old woman of Marshall, attempted to intervene and was also pushed to the ground by the suspect,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

As the second victim fell, she sustained a significant injury to her ankle.

The accused eventually left the home and was arrested later that evening by police without further incident. Both victims received medical treatment for their injuries.

Arrested on June 4: [No photo available]

Brian Wade Silliman, 34, of Neale Sound Court in Gainesville

Charged with malicious wounding and domestic assault & battery

The court date is pending He is being held without bond.

The accused listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty. This article is based upon a Prince William Police crime report dated June 4, 2017.

