Gainesville Man Charged with Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute

Prince William County Police charged Justin James Griffin, 27, with strangulation following an incident the evening of July 9.

According to the victim, a 26-year-old woman of Gainesville, a verbal altercation with the suspect escalated physically.

“At one point during the encounter, the accused placed the victim in a chokehold,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “The parties eventually separated and police were contacted.”

Police reported that the victim sustained minor injuries.

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested.

Griffin’s court date is pending and he is held without bond.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.