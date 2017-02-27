Gainesville Man Foils Burglary

A Gainesville resident reported to police that he heard someone attempting to break into his house, located in the 5600 block of Lick River Lane, Feb. 23.

According to the homeowner, he was awoken by a rear door alarm activation alarm at approximately 5 a.m.

“When the homeowner went downstairs to investigate, a door could be heard closing,” police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus said.

The homeowner later saw an unknown man breaking into a vehicle parked in a neighbor’s driveway.

“When the homeowner challenged the suspect, he fled the area on foot,” Probus said.

No entry was made into the residence and no property was reported missing.

The homeowner could not provide a description of the individual.

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

