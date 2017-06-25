Gainesville Man Robbed While Jogging

Police are looking for the man who assaulted and robbed a Gainesville man who was jogging near Heathcote Boulevard, Thursday.

Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate a robbery, June 22 at 10:45 p.m., which occurred in the area of Heathcote Boulevard and Carterwood Drive in Gainesville, earlier that evening.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a 28-year-old man of Gainesville, was jogging in the above area when he was approached from behind by an unknown man,” police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus said.

During the encounter, the suspect assaulted the victim. The suspects took a headlamp from the victim before fleeing the area on foot.

Police are describing the incident as a strong armed robbery.

Minor injuries were reported.

The investigation continues.

Suspect Description: Black male, approximately 6’00” wearing a grey shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

Information for this article was provided by Prince William Police via their June 23, 2017 crime report press release.

