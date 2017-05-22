Gainesville Man Wanted for Strangulation, Abduction, Domestic Assault & Battery

Prince William Police are looking to apprehend a Gainesville man accused of strangulation, abduction and domestic assault and battery.

May 19 at 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence at the 14400 block of Fowlers Mill Drive in Gainesville to investigate a domestic incident.

“The victim, a 33-year-old woman of Gainesville, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “During the encounter, the accused put his fingers in the victim’s mouth choking her.”

The victim was eventually able to break free and another family contacted police. She reported minor injuries.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as George Al Vassie II. Attempts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

Wanted: [Photo from January 2016]

George Al Vassie II, 32, of the 200 block of Talahi Road SE in Vienna, Virginia Described as a white male, 6’01”, 250 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Wanted for strangulation, abduction, and domestic assault & battery

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

