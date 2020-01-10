Gainesville Middle School Admin Arrested for Theft

Prince William Police arrested Todd Yoho, 40, an assistant administrator at Gainesville Middle School. He was arrested on Dec. 13, 2019 and charged with larceny/theft.

Yoho is alleged to have altered price tags.

The incident or incidents took place at the West Manassas Target located at 9900 Sowder Village Square off Nokesville Road, according to Prince William Police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

Yoho has been put on administrative leave according to Principal Catherine Porter-Lucus who sent an email to GMS parents on Friday, Jan. 10.

Word of Yoho’s arrest were circulating on social media, Friday, and the notice was seems to be a response to that.

The message reads:

Dear Gainesville Parents/Guardians, We are aware of recent speculation in the community and online, regarding our Assistant Principal, Mr. Todd Yoho. Please know that Mr. Yoho is currently on leave pending resolution of a non-school related personal matter. In the interim, Mrs. Carol April, retired assistant principal, is assisting in an administrative role, and we are certain that our school and students remain supported. Due to privacy regulations, I cannot comment further on this matter and we ask that you encourage your students not to engage in speculation or rumors. Thank you for your continued support of Gainesville Middle School. Catherine Porter-Lucus

Bristow Beat has sent a FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] requesting more information on the arrest.

As it was after hours, a spokesperson for Prince William Public Schools was not available for comment.

According to the Gainesville Middle School website, Yoho supervised 8th-grade core content and discipline, performing arts, ESOL, world language and social studies. He taught at Benton Middle School for 10 years.

This article may be updated at a later time.

