Gainesville Parents Charged for Injuring 3-Year-Old with Bobcat Vehicle

Prince William Police charged two Gainesville residents with felony child abuse after a father accidentally ran over his young child with Bobcat construction vehicle.

According to local police, detectives with the Physical Abuse Unit began an investigation into a child injury, March 15 at 12:04 p.m., that occurred at the block Fallen Oaks Lane in Gainesville earlier that morning.

The investigation revealed that the boy’s parents, Erin Renee Knox andErin Renee Knox, were at a worksite on Fallen Oaks Lane with their 3-year-old boy; each were operating separate Bobcats.

“Both parties were aware the 3-year-old child was playing near other parked construction equipment,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Shortly thereafter, the child was observed lying on the ground after the Bobcat his father was operating had inadvertently ran him over.”

Police say the parents drove the child to a nearby hospital where he was assessed as having significant internal injuries. As a result, the victim was flown to a local trauma center for further evaluation where he is expected to survive his injuries.

“Due to the un-safe environment where the children were located, which led to one of the them sustaining a serious injury, both accused parties were subsequently charged and arrested on April 17 following the investigation,” Perok reported.

Kenneth Albrecht Toone, 39, and Erin Renee Knox, 29, both of Lick River Lane in Gainesville, were charged with one count of felony child abuse. Their court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

