Gainesville Sex Offender Charged with Sexual Battery

A registered sex offender has been charged with sexual battery after a preliminary investigation revealed he assaulted a woman who thought she was coming in for a job interview in Reston.

According to a Fairfax County Police Department crime report, 44-year-old Imtiaz Rauf, of Gainesville, placed an ad on Craigslist for the position of administrative assistant. When the victim arrived at 12005 Sunrise Valley Drive for an interview, she was sexually assaulted.

“We are investigating other similar reports and additional charges may be forthcoming,” said a spokesperson for the Fairfax Police.

Rauf is being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond and detectives are looking into other ads believed to be placed by him.

“We encourage anyone who may be a victim to contact Detective T. Horton at 703-246-7800,” said the spokesperson. “We also ask anyone with information on this case or other incidents involving Rauf to call us as well. You can call us directly, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Solvers by visitingwww.fairfaxcrimesolvers.org, or text-a-tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637).”

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1000 if their information leads to an arrest.

