Gainesville Supervisor Will Hold Two Town Halls on County Budget

Gainesville Supervisor Pete Candland has planned two public community meetings, this week, ahead of the vote on the county tax rate.

The first is Wednesday, April 5, starting at 6 p.m. at the Heritage Hunt Community Ball Room located at 6901 Arthur Hills Drive, Gainesville, Virginia.

The second is Thursday, April 6, starting at 7 p.m. at the Haymarket-Gainesville Community Library located at 14870 Lightner Road, Haymarket.

“For the next two weeks your Board of County Supervisors will be discussing and voting on the county’s real estate tax rate, and the county budget that spends over $1 billion of taxpayers money,” said Candland in a newsletter to constituents.

He reminds residents that the Board of County Supervisors will have a budget recap, April 4, and a public hearing on the budget that evening. The public hearing at 7:30 p.m. provides an opportunity for citizens to express their interests and concerns to their supervisors.

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will meet at the McCoart Building, located at 1 County Complex Court, which is located along Prince William County Parkway near Lake Ridge.

Budget markups are on April 11. The final budget adoption has been moved up to April 19 due to the special election for Clerk of Court.

Currently, the county’s real estate tax rate was advertised at 1.125, which is $1.125 for every $100 of real estate value. Once the tax rate is advertised it can only be decreased, not increased. The current tax bill would yield a $71 tax increase for the average homeowner in the county.

Candland is an advocate of keeping the real estate tax bill low. He is proposing a tax rate of 1.085, which would bring the average tax bill down to $65 less than this current year.

Candland has invited his constituents to contact the rest of the supervisors to express their interest in keeping the tax bill low.

Readers are invited to reach out to their supervisors and let them know their concerns about the county budget and real estate tax rate. They can find contact information for their supervisors here.

