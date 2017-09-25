Glenkirk Home Burglarized

Prince William Police Officers responded to the area of Catbird Drive and Sharpshinned Drive in Gainesville to investigate a suspicious person, September 23 at 3:30 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect was attempted to gain entry into various homes in the area through the back door,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

A police K-9 searched the surrounding area for the suspect who was not located.

Further investigation revealed that the suspect entered a home in the 14200 block of Catbird Drive and took an undisclosed amount of money from a purse.

Suspect Description: White male, between 15 and 25 years of age, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black pants, light grey sweatshirt and a hat.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.