Gov. Northam Calls Special Session for General Assembly to Redraw House of Delegates Districts

RICHMOND – Governor Ralph Northam signed a proclamation, Monday, calling the members of the Virginia General Assembly into special session on August 30 for the purpose of redrawing districts of the Virginia House of Delegates.

The Governor released the following statement on the forthcoming special session:

“It is in the public interest for the General Assembly to finalize constitutional maps as soon as possible – Virginians deserve that clarity. I am calling a special session so we can focus our collective attention on doing what’s right: working together to draw lines that represent Virginians fairly.”

Below is the proclamation Governor Northam signed calling the General Assembly into special session on August 30:

In accordance with the provisions of Article IV, Section 6, and Article V, Section 5, of the Constitution of Virginia and the powers thereby vested in the Governor to call a Special Session of the General Assembly; I, Ralph S. Northam, Governor of Virginia, do hereby summon the members of the Senate and the House of Delegates, constituting the General Assembly of Virginia, to meet in Special Session in their respective chambers in the Capitol at Richmond, commencing the thirtieth of August, two thousand and eighteen, for the purpose of redrawing the districts of the Virginia House of Delegates. Given under my hand as Governor of Virginia, and under the Lesser Seal of the Commonwealth, at Richmond, this twentieth day of August, two thousand and eighteen, and in the two hundred and forty-third year of the Commonwealth.

________________________________________________

Ralph S. Northam

Governor of Virginia

