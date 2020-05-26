Gov. Northam Orders People to Wear Masks in Public Places, Beginning May 29

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced, Tuesday, that starting Friday, May 29, Virginians will be required to wear masks when in public establishments.

Everyone 10 and up is required to wear a face mask inside retail stores, grooming facilities, restaurants and beverage facilities, on public transportation, inside places of worship, while congregating and inside government buildings.

Parents are encouraged to have children three and older wear masks. Exceptions to the rule include while exercising, while eating in restaurants, and if the mask would causes a health risk to the person wearing it. Masks do not need to be medical grade; cloth masks or bandanas will suffice.

Northam said that this is a Health Department matter, not a criminal one, so police and sheriffs will not be involved. “Please do the right thing. I am asking for people to protect one another.”

He said his decision is based upon science that says wearing masks protects others by inhibiting the spread of COVID-19.

Northam also announced he passed Executive Order 61, which requires people working in service industries to wear masks when interacting with customers. The order specifies other work place requirements employers must adhere to so to keep their workers safe.

As most of Virginia has entered Phase I, Northam said that COVID-19 is continuing to trend downward in percentage of positive cases. Hospitals remain prepared and the state and medical facilities within it are doing more testing.

In regards to Northern Virginia, Northam said the percentage of positive cases and hospitalizations are also trending down, meaning that region is on target to enter into Phase I on May 29.

Richmond is not yet opening, and they are still working out a date in which the city would be able to enter Phase I.

Northam apologized for not wearing a mask when he was on the boardwalk in Virginia Beach this weekend, saying he, “takes full responsibility.” He thanks residents for holding him responsible.

The Governor said he was pleased that Virginia Beach was not over crowded and people were social distancing. It was a better scenario than what he has seen at beach cities in other states. He hopes Virginians can continue that way and set an example for the nation.

