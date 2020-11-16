Gov. Northam Wants Virginia to be 1st Southern State to Legalize Marijuana

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that he will introduce and support legislation to legalize marijuana in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The announcement comes as the Northam Administration prepares to release a report on the impact of legalizing adult-use marijuana, which was compiled with robust input from government officials, policy experts, healthcare professionals, and community leaders.

“It’s time to legalize marijuana in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Our Commonwealth has an opportunity to be the first state in the South to take this step, and we will lead with a focus on equity, public health, and public safety. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this right.”

The Northam Administration is working closely with lawmakers to finalize legislation in advance of the 2021 General Assembly session. Monday, Governor Northam made clear that any legislation to legalize adult-use marijuana will need to address the following five principles.

Social equity, racial equity, and economic equity. Marijuana prohibition has historically been based in discrimination, and the impact of criminalization laws have disproportionately harmed minority communities as result. A report of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission (JLARC) issued today found that Black Virginians are arrested and convicted for marijuana use at more than three times the rate of white Virginians. Legislation should focus on undoing these harms by including initiatives such as social equity license programs, access to capital, community reinvestment, and sealing or expunging records of past marijuana-related convictions.

Public health. Legislation should include substance abuse prevention efforts in schools and communities.

Protections for young people. As a pediatrician, Governor Northam will require any legislation include protections for Virginia’s youth, including age limits, mandatory ID checks, and education campaigns.

Upholding the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act. Legislation should be aligned with the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act prohibiting indoor tobacco use, which Governor Northam championed as a state Senator.

Data collection. Legislation should ensure Virginia collects appropriate and ongoing information on safety, health, and equity.

In 2020, Governor Northam signed legislation that decriminalized simple marijuana possession in Virginia. The legislation also required the Secretaries of Agriculture and Forestry, Finance, Health and Human Resources, and Public Safety and Homeland Security to convene a Virginia Marijuana Legalization Work Group to study the impact on the Commonwealth of legalizing the sale and personal use of marijuana and report the recommendations of the work group to the General Assembly and the Governor by November 30, 2020.

Medical use of marijuana has been legal in Virginia since July 1, 2020.

Arizona, New Jersey, South Dakota and Montana voted to legalize marijuana in the November elections with all of those provisions passing. Mississippi passed a provision to legalize marijuana for medicinal uses. That makes weed now legal in 15 states plus Washington, D.C. and two U.S. territories. Colorado was the first state to approve the legalization of marijuana in 2014.

Taxation of legal marijuana for adults has been a successful way for states to increase revenue. This additional income is more necessary during the COVID-19 crisis.

