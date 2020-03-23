Governor Closes Schools for Remainder of Year

As anticipated, Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday that all Virginia schools will be closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year in an attempt to stem the growth of COVID-19 virus in Virginia.

The governor has instructed the Department of Education to send guidance to local school divisions.

The announcement comes after speculation that the COVID-19 crisis in Virginia will stretch out for several months.

Prince William County Schools, which reported a family and a staff member had contracted the virus, instructed teachers to implement non-graded distance learning strategies this week. However, in light of Northam’s announcement, administrators will meet to discuss options.

The Governor said Virginia has applied for a waiver from Standards of Learning (SOL) this year.

“Guidance is expected to come from the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) later this week regarding graduation requirements, credits, and the impact of this decision on learning, including special education,” Prince William County Schools said in a statement. “The state will waive the days missed and will not require the days missed be made up.”

PWCS also said it is waiting on further guidance on “other standard assessments and school accreditation.”

“PWCS will review this guidance, as well as information from the federal Department of Education, to determine the impact to PWCS and necessary changes,” they said. “PWCS will share additional information on these topics, and other questions in the coming days, as soon as possible. ”

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.