Governor Northam Announces July 1 Date for ‘Phase 3’ of Virginia Reopening

Gov. Ralph Northam announced, Tuesday, that Virginia will enter Phase 3 of its “Virginia Forward” COVID-19 reopening on July 1.

This new phase will fully open many businesses, including restaurants and beverage establishments and retail stores. It will allow people to gather in groups of up to 250 people. Gyms and fitness centers can open at a maximum of 75% capacity. Entertainment venues can open at 50% capacity. Child care facilities can reopen. Personal grooming will no longer require appointments. Only overnight camps will remain closed.

The governor said that teleworking remains strongly encouraged. People are still required to wear face masks in enclosed public spaces. The governor still advises people they are safest at home and recommends they keep social distancing of six feet when in contact with people.

The governor said they can move onto Phase 3 because Virginia has been meeting its marks for reducing the spread of the virus. “Statewide data continues to look good,” he said.

In Virginia, there has been a downward trend of those dying from COVID-19, those on ventilators, those in the ICU and those hospitalized due to COVID-19. Additionally, hospitals continue to have sufficient bed capacity and PPE.

Virginia has also ramped up its testing. The Virginia Department of Health and affiliates are now conducting 8,000-12,000 tests per day and are seeing the number of positive results sharply decrease. At this point, the state is seeing an average of 6.4% of those tests returning positive.

“This is because Virginians, you, have followed the guidelines of social distancing, hand washing and use of facial protection and we like to encourage you to keep doing that,” the governor said. He reminded people they are, “safer at home, especially if you are vulnerable.”

He cautions people that rushing to return to full normalcy could jeopardize the progress Virginia has made and would threaten the health of many.

“Everyone should continue to take this pandemic very seriously. Cases are on the rise in other states; I do not want to see that happen in our Commonwealth,” said Northam. “Be cautious and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and the people around you. That means face coverings which are increasingly supported by the science, it means physical distancing and frequent hand washing.”

