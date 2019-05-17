Grand Jury Indites 2 with Felony Murder Related to Haymarket Man’s Overdoes

The Grand Jury for Prince William County returned multiple indictments against two men, May 6, in connection to a fatal overdose of a 25-year-old Haymarket man, Dustin Colburn Lueker, that occurred in early 2018.

According to Prince William Police, the investigation revealed that Chukukemeka Musa Chukak and Jacob Carl Belotti supplied the victim with a scheduled narcotic combined with suspected Fentanyl at a residence located on Youngs Drive in Haymarket on February 24, 2018.

Soon after consuming the narcotic, the victim showed signs of an adverse reaction and later died.

The incident was jointly investigated by detectives from the Narcotics Task Force and the Homicide Unit.

At the conclusion of the investigation, and upon receiving the final autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the case was presented to the Grand Jury resulting in the issuance of the indictments.

Chukaka was incarcerated at the Fairfax County Detention Center on unrelated charges where he remains in custody.

Chukukemeka Musa Chukuka, 32, of no fixed address, was indicted on felony murder, distribution of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act.

Jacob Carl Belotti, 24, of Broad Street in Twin City, turned himself in police without incident, May 16.

Direct indicted on felony murder, distribution of a controlled substance, and conspiracy to violate the Drug Control Act

Their court dates are pending. They are being held without bond.

