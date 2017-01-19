Police Respond to Gun Shots Fired in Sheffield Manor

Prince William Police attribute gun shots heard in the Bristow community of Sheffield Manor, Wednesday night, to reckless handling of a firearm.

January 18 at 11:26 p.m., officers responded to the 8700 block of Farnham Way in Bristow to investigate a shots fired call.

According to police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus, police received several calls reporting multiple gunshots heard in the area of Farnham Way.

“A dark sedan was seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed a short time later,” Probus said.

Officers checked the area and located multiple shell casings nearby.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

No arrests were made. The investigation continues.

