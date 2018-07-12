Police Seek Suspect in Haymarket Burglary

Prince William County Police are searching for a suspect who reportedly broke into a residence located in Toledo Place in Haymarket.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between April 1 and July 10.

“Entry appeared to have been made into the home through a kitchen window that was found damaged,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “No property was reported missing.”

Anyone with information relating to this case should contact Crime Solvers at 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.