Haymarket Man Arrested for Strong-Armed Robbery of Gainesville Store

Cliff Montgomery Spencer turned himself into police without incident, Feb. 5, at the Paul T. White Station in Manassas.

The accused was wanted for a Jan. 24 robbery of uBreakiFix, a smartphone repair shop, located at 7443 Linton Hall Road in Gainesville (20155).

Cliff Montgomery Spencer, 40, of Sherman Oakes Court in Haymarket been charged with robbery and assault & battery.

His court date has been set for Feb. 26. He is being held on a $5,000 secured bond.

Strong-armed Robbery [Previously Released] –

On January 24 at 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the uBreakiFix located at 7443 Linton Hall Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate an assault.

An employee reported to police that he was involved in a verbal altercation with the accused, a customer, which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused assaulted the employee then demanded money from the cash register.

The accused took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the business. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Cliff Montgomery Spencer. Efforts to locate the accused have been unsuccessful.

