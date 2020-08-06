Haymarket Man Brandishes Firearm in Gainesville Harris Teeter

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Harris Teeter located at 13901 Heathcote Boulevard in Gainesville, Aug. 4 at 5:11 p.m. to investigate a brandishing.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, reported to police that he and another customer, Heiner Joseph Perdomo, 36, were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store.

“During the encounter, the accused allegedly lifted his coat and brandished a holstered firearm. The firearm was never removed from the holster or pointed towards the victim,” said Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The parties eventually separated, and police were contacted. No injuries were reported.

The accused left the store prior to police arriving at the location. Police identified Heiner Joseph Perdomoat finding him at his residence and released and released him on a court summons.

Heiner Joseph Perdomo, 36, of Rachel Place in Haymarket, was charged with brandishing a firearm.

His court date is pending.

He released on a court summons. No photo is available.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the

Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

