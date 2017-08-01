Haymarket Man Charged Following Shooting Incident

Prince William County Police charged Michael Donovan Wine, 43, of Haymarket with attempted malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm following a July 28 incident.

According to a police investigation, Wine and a 27-year-old man were involved in an altercation in front of a Bryson Circle residence Friday evening.

“The parties separated and the accused retrieved a handgun from the home,” police spokesperson Sergeant Jonathan Perok said. “The accused then exited the home and stood in front of the victim’s vehicle; at one point, the accused fired multiple rounds, striking the vehicle.”

Perok said the victim was able to leave the area, park at a nearby business and contact police.

Police located the victim’s unoccupied vehicle.

“A friend of the victim was eventually contacted and confirmed he was not injured,” he said.

Wine was later located and arrested.

His court date is pending and bond information is not available.

