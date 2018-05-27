Haymarket Man Killed in ATV Accident Saturday

According to Prince William County Police, Gordon Leith-Buchanan, 43, of Haymarket lost control of his ATV Saturday evening and later died from his injuries.

Leith-Buchanan was riding a 2013 Kawasaki 750 CC eastbound on Stormy Drive 4:57 p.m. Saturday when he lost control causing the ATV to overturn.

“The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died as a result of his injuries a short time later,” police spokesperson Officer Adam R. Beard said. “The victim was not wearing a helmet.”

Investigators consider speed to be a possible factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.