Haymarket Police, Dominion Energy Deal with Storm Damage

Following the thunderstorm that swept through the area Friday evening, the Haymarket Police Department reported property damages and power outages in town.

These included downed trees at:

6751 Madison Street

the Intersection of Madison and Washington Street

Hunting Path

“Multiple downed trees on Fayette Street were moved by county while we dealt with Madison Street,” police said.

James Madison Highway was closed at John Marshall Highway due to flooding.

Dominion Energy reported customers were without power Friday night due to downed power lines at 6670 Fayette Street and 6720 Bleight Drive.

