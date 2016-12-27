Haymarket Police Officer Injured in Traffic Incident

While conducting a traffic stop, another vehicle struck a 42-year-old Haymarket Police officer in the area of Jefferson Street and Payne Lane Thursday.

Officials did not release the name of the officer, who received minor injuries during the incident; the officer is a five-year veteran of the department.

“As the officer was speaking with the driver, a vehicle traveling in the same direction struck the officer in the back with their passenger side mirror,” Police Chief Eric Noble said.

The officer was transported to Heathcote Hospital and treatment.

The Prince William County Police Department investigated the crash and charged the driver of the striking vehicle, an 18-year-old woman from Gainesville, with reckless driving.

