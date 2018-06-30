Heat Advisories Expected Sunday, Monday; Air Quality Alert Issued

The National Weather Service is expected to issue a heat advisory for Sunday and a potential excessive heat watch for Monday ahead of temperatures reaching up to 100 degrees and heat index values up to 110 in some areas.

According to the NWS, temperatures will continue rising Sunday and peak Monday, along with dew points.

“This means widespread 90s, with some areas approaching 100, and heat indices above 100, and some areas possibly reaching 110,” a forecaster said.

The heat and high humidity are expected to remain in the area through the middle of the week.

The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments in association with Maryland Department of the Environment, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, and District Department of Environment has issued a Code Orange Air Quality Alert Saturday.

The National Weather Service considers a Code Orange Air Quality Alert when air pollution concentrations within the region become unhealthy for sensitive groups including children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases and the elderly.

NWS advises residents to avoid strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

