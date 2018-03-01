High Winds Expected to Hit Prince William, DMV

Prince William County has issued a weather alert of a High Wind Warning for March 2, as per the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service says to expect high winds from 3 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 2 in the D.C. Metro area, including Northern Virginia, the District and parts of Maryland as far north as Baltimore.

Winds are headed northwest at 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 60 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service warns that winds at those speed can blow down trees and power lines. “Widespread power outages are expected.”

Travel may also be difficult “especially for high profile vehicles.”

NOVEC announced they are preparing for high winds and power outages “as March comes in like a lion.” (More info here.)

Prince William County Schools has issued an announcement: “PWCS is monitoring National Weather Service warnings of dangerously high sustained winds tonight through Friday. Forecasters warn of potential for downed trees, power outages, and travel problems for large vehicles. Please watch for PWCS weather alerts in case special safety measures are needed.”

According to weather.com there may also be shattered rain showers Friday (61% chance) at 7 a.m. The chance of rain diminishes throughout the day.

