Home Burglary Attempted in Bristow

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 8700 block of Diamond Hill Drive in Bristow to investigate an attempted burglary, Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m.

“The homeowner reported that sometime between 12 a.m. and 12 p.m., entry was attempted into the home through the front window which had a damaged screen,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus.

No entry was made into the home and no property was reported missing.

