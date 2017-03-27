Human Remains Found in Bull Run Creek

Prince William Police Officers located human remains while conducting a canvass along the creek bed of Bull Run near the 7500 block of Ben Lomond Park Drive in Manassas, Mar. 27 around 11:30 a.m.

According to police, the remains were recovered, then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and identification. The identity of the deceased will be released once confirmed and next of kin is notified.

“There is no public threat or need for concern from the surrounding community as this incident does not appear to be random and no foul play is suspected at this time. ” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “The investigation continues.”

Probus told Bristow Beat while the remains suggest a fairly recent death, they do not believe the deceased was the victim of a homicide. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

© 2017, Staff. All rights reserved.