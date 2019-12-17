‘Impeach & Remove Event’ is ON in Gainesville

Submitted by Impeach & Remove

Nobody Is Above the Law. That’s why we’re calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.

The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we’ll head to every congressional office and the public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on.

Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump’s impeachment vote: RSVP for an event near you or sign up to host one. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal.

The Gainesville “Impeach & Remove” Trump rally will take place at 7500 Iron Bar Lane near the bank building of the Gainesville Gateway Center*, Tuesday, December 17 at 5:30 p.m.

A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

This event is not affiliated with Bristow Beat

The event is not endorsed by businesses at Virginia Gateway, Peterson Companies, or Coldwell Bank.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.