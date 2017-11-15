Individual Wanted in Gainesville Home Burglary

Police are looking for an individual who broke into a Gainesville home, stole tech devices and rummaged through cars in a Catharpin neighborhood.

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 4500 block of Flamingo Drive in Gainesville to investigate a burglary, Monday at 7:30 a.m.

The homeowner reported to police that the burglary must have occurred between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

According to police, entry was made into the residence through a rear window, which was found damaged. Two computer laptops, a pocket-knife, camera, money, a backpack and several cell phones were reported missing.

“Further investigation revealed that several vehicles in the area had been rummaged through and had items taken from inside,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact Prince William Crime Solvers anonymously by calling 703-670-3700 or 1-866-411-TIPS, texting “PWC” plus your tip to 274637, submitting a WebTip, or by using the app for Android or iPhone. You could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.

