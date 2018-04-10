Investigation Reveals Teen Falsely Reported Woodbridge Hate Crime

Prince William Police said that an investigation into an incident, April 6, in which a man assaulted a teen wearing a Muslim headdress and called her a “terrorist” was falsely reported by the alleged victim.

“Upon further investigation into the alleged incident which was reported in the area of Jato Court and Riverview Lane in Woodbridge on April 6, a School Resource Officer and detectives were able to determine that the victim falsely reported the alleged encounter with the unknown black male and that no altercation had occurred,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

According to a previous media release, the alleged victim said a black male placed a knife to her arm and called her a “terrorist.” Allegedly, he then proceeded to remove her headscarf and place it over her mouth so she could not scream for help.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained a petition for the 13-year-old female charging her with knowingly filing a false police report. The case will be handled through Juvenile Intake.

Charged on April 10: [Juvenile] a 13-year-old female of Woodbridge was charged with knowingly give a false report to a law enforcement officer.

Assault & Battery | Hate Crimes Investigation [Previously Released]

On April 6 at 3:50 p.m., officers responded to investigate an assault that occurred in the area of Jato Court and Riverview Lane in Woodbridge (22192) earlier that afternoon.

The victim, a 13-year-old female, reported to police that she was walking in the above area when she was confronted by an unknown black male. During the encounter, the suspect cursed at the victim before he grabbed the victim’s arm and attempted to place it behind her back. The suspect then displayed a small knife and placed it against the victim’s arms as he called the victim a “terrorist”.

The suspect then removed the victim’s headscarf and placed his hand over the victim’s mouth when she attempted to scream for help. The suspect fled the area on foot when a passing motorist observed the incident. The suspect was last seen running down Riverview Ln toward Gordon Blvd.

The victim returned to her residence and notified her family members who contacted police. Minor injuries were reported. Officers and detectives conducted an extensive canvass of the area for the suspect who was not located. Detectives believe the victim was targeted by the suspect because of her religious attire. There is no additional suspect description available at this time.

It is probable that additional motorists may have witnessed the incident. The investigation continues.

