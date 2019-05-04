John Gray Beats Nohe to Become Republican Nominee for PWC Chairman

It was a surprise victory for John Gray in the Prince William County Republican Firehouse Primary, making him the Republican’s candidate for Chairman At-Large of Prince William County’s Board of Supervisors.

Gray beat Marty Nohe, Coles Supervisor, Saturday, receiving 57% of the vote. Gray received 3,158 votes to Nohe’s 2,422.

John Gray, 67, is a Lake Ridge accountant. He ran for Chairman in 2011 as an independent and ran for Occoquan District Supervisor in 2015.

Many expected Nohe would win based on his experience on the board. But Gray aggressively ran as a more conservative candidate, portraying Nohe as too much of a moderate.

“Wow!” Gray wrote on Facebook late Friday evening. “I’m the Conservative Choice for PWC and will fight back development and keep taxes low. My opponent is a RINO and will continue to raise your taxes like he did on Tuesday. Vote. Vote.”

According to his platform, Gray supports Chairman Corey Stewart’s program to remove illegal alien arrested for crimes and to “stop PWC from becoming a sanctuary city.”

Other stances include keeping the “radical social agenda out of schools” included “so-called ‘transgender rights.”

He also said he’d be a “watchdog” for the taxpayer and would fight against “high-density development” and especially protect the rural crescent.

Nohe, who is the owner of a local appliance business, listed his priorities as transportation, public safety and education. As Chairman of the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority he helped Prince William receive millions of dollars for road projects. Nohe spoke out against Stewart during his campaign (specifically that he posed with Confederate flags.)

Nohe released a statement regarding his campaign, saying he tried to run a positive campaign, and thanking his supporters.

“I have received so much encouragement, positivity, and friendship from some truly extraordinary people. Everywhere I have gone during this campaign, including standing at the polls today, I have been greeted with friendship, kindness, encouragement, and love. I am sincerely grateful to everyone who has helped us along this path, and the friendships I have formed and strengthened make me feel like the luckiest guy in Prince William County.”

He also thanked his family for all the support they have given him.

Other Races

Mike May, who previously served as Occoquan Supervisor, won the nomination for commonwealth attorney against Timothy Olmstead. He won with 57% of the vote. He had 3,335 votes to Olmstead’s 2,522.

Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland won against challenger Ray Mizener by 73% to run for the district supervisor once again. He won 881 votes to Mizener’s 324. Yesli Vega won in the Coles District Supervisor race against Patrick Sower. Vega took 81% of the vote, 1,333 votes to 308.

Douglas Taggart won the Potomac Diststrict against Davon Gray by just 51% o the vote to Gray’s 49%. The vote was 347 to 308. Taggart is the president of an engineering firm.

“Today, Republicans came out in large numbers all across the county to nominate a diverse ticket of individuals who have been invested in our community and are dedicated to bringing positive results for the people of this County,” said Committee Chairman Bill Card. “Our Republican ticket is unified and focused on reducing traffic congestion, bringing high-paying jobs to Prince William, and reducing classroom sizes and supporting teachers.”

