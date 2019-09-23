Join Novant Health UVA Health System for Prince William Half Marathon, 5K, Sept. 29

MANASSAS, Va., September 20, 2019 – Novant Health UVA Health System is proud to sponsor the Prince William Half Marathon and 5K for the fourth year in a row. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 29, participants will have the opportunity to run through Virginia’s famous Manassas National Battlefield. The course will begin and end at Jiffy Lube Live.

As a presenting sponsor, Novant Health UVA Health System will be on-site staffing the event with volunteers from Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center’s Orthopedics and Sports Medicine team. Doctors, nurses and athletic trainers will be stationed in three tents along the course, including in the main tent at the start/finish line, to provide medical support throughout the race.

“We are thrilled to serve as the presenting sponsor of the Half Marathon and 5K for another year,” said Stephen Smith, M.D., President and COO of Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William and Haymarket Medical Centers. “The event is always a great opportunity for our team of skilled medical professionals to interact and engage with our local community and show our continued support for the Prince William and surrounding communities.”

Medic runners, made up of Novant Health UVA Health System staff, will also be available, running right alongside race participants to guide them to the closest medical tent in the event of an injury, dehydration or other health concern.

Event Information:

Prince William Half Marathon

Sunday, Sept. 29, 7 a.m. start time

Jiffy Lube Live

7800 Cellar Door Drive, Bristow, Virginia 20136

