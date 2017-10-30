Juvenile Jumps Off I-66 Overpass, Killing Driver

A juvenile jumping from an overpass led to a driver’s death on I-66 in Fairfax County, Saturday.

Virginia State Police responded to an incident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 at the Cedar Lane overpass near Exit 62 for Nutley Street in Fairfax County, at 4:18 p.m., Oct. 28.

“Based on the investigation and witness accounts, a 12-year-old male jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass,” said state police spokeswoman, Corrine Geller. “The juvenile landed on a 2005 Ford Escape traveling east on I-66.”

The impact incapacitated the vehicle’s driver, so the 23-year-old male, front-seat passenger steered the vehicle off the interstate. The Ford came to a stop on the left shoulder against the Jersey wall.

The driver of the Ford, Marisa W. Harris, 22, of Olney, Maryland, died at the scene. The front-seat passenger was not injured.

The juvenile was transported to Fairfax Inova Hospital and is still being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The State Police Fairfax Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Fairfax Field Office personnel responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which remains ongoing at this time. At this stage, the incident is being investigated as a suicide.

