Kettle Run Road Project Makes Travel to Area Schools Safer

By Prince William County Government

The recently completed intersection at Kettle Run and Vint Hill roads will make things safer and easier for those who travel near Patriot High School and T. Clay Wood Elementary School.

Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson said the improvements to Vint Hill Road between Sudley Manor Drive and Garry Glen Drive have been “a game-changer.”

“The Vint Hill-Kettle Run Road widening has dramatically changed the mobility of our school community here at Patriot High School and T. Clay Wood,” Lawson said. “It was long overdue.”

Lawson said the project has been well received in the community for making the intersection safer and improving travel times. “I’ve already heard reports of parents who drive their kids to school that have talked about … getting some of their morning life back… It certainly has been a great improvement for our student drivers.”

Richard Windish, the county’s construction manager for the project, said better signal timing at Kettle Run and Vint Hill roads as well as better signal timing at Sudley Manor Drive and Vint Hill Road, along with improved left turn lanes at each intersection, helps with traffic movement. “What we did here was we widened the Kettle Run intersection as well as Vint Hill Road and Sudley Manor to help improve the flow of traffic through this area. We also improved the timing of the lights to allow better traffic flow.

Some major work was also required to improve visibility at the intersection, Windish said. “To improve sight distance, the whole intersection at Vint Hill Road and Kettle Run was raised about three to four feet to improve sight distance from all angles, which improves safety and access for the traveling public.”

The project also included sidewalks and shared-use paths, which will make it safer for those walking in that area, Lawson said.

The project, which kicked off in September 2018, was finished on time and under budget.

For information about other transportation and mobility projects happening in the county, visit pwcgov.org/transportation.

