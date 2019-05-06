KKK Distributes Literature in Haymarket

Prince William Police Officers responded to investigate several suspicious pamphlets depicting hate propaganda that found at the ends of driveways in the Haymarket area, Mary 5 at 1:40 p.m.

“A homeowner reported to police that a bag was located which contained birdseed and pamphlets that appeared to be recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr. “The bags were seemingly thrown at random on driveways sometime in the early morning hours of May 5 in the Haymarket area along James Madison Highway.”

The birdseed appeared to have been used to weigh the bags down, possibly in an attempt to throw the bags from a vehicle. No suspicious persons or vehicles were reported in the area around this time.

“The pamphlets did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood,” said Carr. “No property damage was reported.”

Two similar incidents reportedly occurred in 2018 on July 8 in the Gainesville and Bristow areas and, on April 28, along Forestburg Lane in Triangle. Those incidents are detailed below.

The investigation continues.

Bristow/Gainesville incident, 2018

On July 8 [2018] at 8:28 a.m., officers responded to investigate several suspicious pamphlets depicting hate propaganda found at the ends of multiple driveways in the Gainesville and Bristow areas.

A caller reported to police that they had located a bag that contained birdseed and pamphlets that appeared to be recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan.

The bags were seemingly thrown at random on driveways sometime during the overnight hours of July 7 into July 8 in the Gainesville area along several residential streets off Lee Highway between Carver Road and Old Carolina Road. Similar bags were also located in the Bristow Village neighborhood in the Bristow area.

The birdseed appeared to have been used to weigh the bags down, possibly in an attempt to throw the bags from a vehicle.

No suspicious persons or vehicles were reported in the area around this time. The pamphlets did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood. No property damage was reported.

A similar incident occurred on April 28 in the 4500 block of Forestburg Lane in Triangle. The investigation continues.

Suspicious Incident [Previously Released] – On April 28 [2018] at 7:42 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Forestburg Lane in Triangle (22172) to investigate suspicious pamphlets depicting hate propaganda found on multiple residential lawns in the area.

A caller reported to police that they had located a bag on their front lawn that contained birdseed and the pamphlets, which appeared to be recruiting material for the Ku Klux Klan, and included anti-Semitic and anti-African American verbiage.

During a canvass of the neighborhood, multiple bags were reportedly located by residents over the past two days. The bags were seemingly thrown at random on front lawns and driveways in the area; however, some were found on the property of African-American residents.

The birdseed appeared to have been used to weigh the bags down, possibly in an attempt to throw the bags from a vehicle.

No suspicious persons or vehicles were reported in the area around this time. The pamphlets did not contain any threats and did not appear to target anyone specific in the neighborhood. No property damage was reported. The investigation continues.

