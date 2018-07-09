KKK Group Distributes Literature in Bristow

Several plastic bags containing Loyal White Knights KKK literature were found in New Bristow Village, Sunday morning, according to residents.

The two flyers target Jewish people, African Americans and immigrants. They also aim to solicit new people to join the Loyal White Knights.

One flyer contained a message of Holocaust denial.

The second flyer, entitled “WHITE SUPREMACY MADE AMERICA GREAT!” contained a white-supremacist message that was both explicitly anti-black and anti-Jewish.

The message used the “N-word” and other derogatory terms and historical racists/anti-semitic quotes. It also called for white people to boycott Starbucks.

The Loyal White Knights are a recognized hate organization formed in 2012 and fashioned after the original KKK. They claim to be a non-violent, pro-white and pro-Christian movement.

Members participated in the 2017 Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville that became violent and killed one woman.

The bags also contained birdseed, possibly to keep them from flying away.

One New Bristow Village resident said he reported the material to police, who said they plan to release information shortly.

Other neighborhoods have reportedly received similar hate literature recently, including neighborhoods in Prince William County and Fauquier County.

According to Potomac Local similar propaganda was distributed in Triangle in April, also weighed down by birdseed, which possibly connects the two incidents.

Bristow Beat will update this article as additional information is released.

