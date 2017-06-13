Large Animal Spotted at Chris Yung Elementary

A large animal has been sighted in vicinity of Chris Yung Elementary School, Tuesday morning.

“All are safe,” announced the school. “School in precautionary Secure the Building status. Stay tuned for updates.”

Chris Yung Elementary is near Devlin Road in Bristow.

A mountain lion was reported seen at Chris Yung Elementary School, Friday. Parents were notified.

This large animal was not identified.

A bear has also been seen in Heritage Hunt in Gainesville.

